A statement by the Asian American Coalition for Education said: “The mere fact that part of the scheme involved falsifying the students’ ethnicity to ‘take advantage of affirmative action’ implies the fallacy and hypocrisy of race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions.” AACE is a non-political, nonprofit organization fighting for Asian-American [including Indian American] children’s equal educational rights. Seen above: actress Felicity Huffman inside the U.S. Courthouse in Los Angeles March 12. She was among 50 people indicted in the nationwide university admissions scam, court records unsealed in Boston showed. (David McNew/AFP/Getty Images)