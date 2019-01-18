A new report by the Center for Law and Social Policy reveals that Asian American college students have the highest rate of unmet financial needs. The study’s author, however, did not comment on Indian American H-1B children, who are no longer considered dependents once they turn 18, and must apply to universities as international students. Seen above is a file photo of a group of international students at the Planetary Society in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 21, 2004. (representational image/Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)