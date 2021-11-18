SAN JOSE, Calif. – Asian Americans for Community Involvement, a community-based organization in Santa Clara County serving marginalized and ethnic communities, Nov. 18 announced that it will receive a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund to combat homelessness.
Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families, according to a press release.
“Stable housing significantly improves the physical and mental health of our community members; particularly for survivors of domestic violence, stable housing brings safety and dignity and sets them on the path to self-sufficiency. Support from the Day 1 Families Fund will make it possible for hundreds of families to be healthy and thrive,” said Sarita Kohli, Indian American president and CEO of AACI.
This one-time grant will allow AACI to pilot an integrated approach to providing housing services for all clients, ensuring that the organization’s Asian Women’s Home program can continue helping survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking while expanding to meet the housing needs of low-income families in AACI’s Health Center, Behavioral Health and Wellness programs.
AACI was selected as a Day 1 Families Fund grant recipient by an independent advisory board comprised of homelessness experts with experience in policy, advocacy, racial equity, child welfare and housing and service delivery, as well as firsthand experience in homelessness, noted the release.
This year, the Day 1 Families Fund issued a total of $96.2 million in grants to 32 organizations across the country, including the Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance.
“Our AACI Asian Women’s Home program serves survivors of domestic violence or human trafficking who often have limited options that deter them from leaving an abusive relationship due to increasing scarcity of affordable housing in the Silicon Valley. At AACI, we will continue to open new paths for those faced with homelessness so they may escape abuse and secure a safe and peaceful living environment where they can flourish,” said Ganlin Chen, AACI Asian Women’s Home Shelter manager.
AACI’s many programs provide care that goes beyond health, but also provides people a sense of hope and new possibilities. Current programs include behavioral and primary health services, substance abuse prevention and treatment, center for survivors of torture, shelter and services for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, senior wellness, youth programs, and community advocacy. To learn more visit www.aaci.org.
