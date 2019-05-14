The Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies has recognized Indian American Amit Jani with the APAICS ‘Horizon Award,’ the organization announced May 13.
The award is presented to an APAICS alumnus who has dedicated extensive time and energy to promoting, encouraging, mentoring, and inspiring AAPIs to serve the community through public service, the nonprofit organization said.
Jani currently serves in the administration of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. He has led Asian American and Pacific Islander outreach efforts for several elected officials and campaigns as the director of Asian American Pacific Islander Outreach, including those of Governor Murphy and U.S. Senator Bob Menendez. He has served as a congressional aide for Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr., and Congresswoman Judy Chu as the APAICS Legislative Fellow.
Jani also helps to manage the New Jersey Leadership Program, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that seeks to expose South Asian youth to government and politics in New Jersey. He also serves as a County School Board Member for the Hudson County Schools of Technology.
Jani is an APAICS Legislative Fellow alum, during which he served in the office of Congresswoman Judy Chu through 2014.
APAICS also honored Helen Beaudreau, the legislative director for Congresswoman Grace Meng (NY-6), with the ‘Trailblazer Award.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.