This month, the multicultural communications agency Intertrend tapped its inhouse nonprofit Creative Class Collective to honor Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with the launch of #MakeNoiseToday, a social movement encouraging Asians to stand up, stand out, and speak up. The COVID-19 crisis has propagated a surge in racism and attacks toward Asian Americans and now is the time to organize and stand together, said a press release.
#MakeNoiseToday works to combat racism and hate through the power of authentic storytelling and social good, added the release. With a partnership with Good Morning of Portland, the organizations have collaborated on this social media campaign to elevate the celebration of Asian stories and accomplishments meant to create empathy, educate, and unify.
The stories shared by Asian Americans from all walk through #MakeNoiseToday hopes to inform the public at large on the rich texture of Asian American history, culture and identity.
”When Asian Americans take our individual or collective stories out of the silo, we strengthen the discourse that is so needed at this moment to fight back against the rise of xenophobia and racial attacks against Asians,” said Julia Huang, president of Creative Class Collective and Intertrend Communications. “Making Noise Today is just one way of encouraging Asians to speak up and be heard.”
#MakeNoiseToday kicked off with the ‘Recipe for Change’ social media campaign, including videos, posts, and live sessions with familiar faces such as jeffstaple, Aerica Shimizu Banks, Hudson Yang, AJ Rafael, and dozens more. This campaign aims to defy typical stereotypes while highlighting the impact Asian Americans have made today and throughout history, noted the release.
Creative Class Collective, Good Morning and Intertrend are encouraging anyone who would like to show support for #MakeNoiseToday to join the movement by creating a post and tagging it with the #MakeNoiseToday hashtag and or follow along on Instagram.
To learn more visit #MakeNoiseToday on Instagram: @makenoisetoday or visit makenoisetoday.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.