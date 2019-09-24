An Indian basketball star has been accepted into a prestigious high school in New Jersey, where she will expand her academic and athletic future.
Captain of the Maharashtra U-16 girls basketball team, Asmat Kaur Taunque, who played for India at the U16 FIBA ASIA Cup in 2017, has been accepted by the very prestigious Lawrenceville School, near Princeton University, in New Jersey, according to a news release provided to India-West.
Having maintained an impeccable academic record throughout her school years, along with training at the India Camp and the NBA Asia Basketball Without Borders Camp, the 6-foot center has been offered this place after a series of interviews, essay submissions, standardized tests and formal interviews, the release said.
The acceptance comes as a package of world-class education coupled with a rigorous basketball-training program, it added.
The Lawrenceville School is ranked No. 5 among the top private boarding schools in the U.S., according to the release.
The school, with a 200-year history, has an illustrious list of alumni from statesmen to business tycoons; among the many noteworthy names are those of Nobel Laureate George Akerlof, former CEO of Walt Disney Michael Aisner, celebrated author Owen Johnson and NBA player Joakim Noah.
Taunque is excited to wear her India blazer to join the pavilion of such people driven by purpose, the release said.
In Taunque’s words, her journey so far has been a heady mix of a fairytale and a high-action thriller, the release said.
Trying to maintain a steady balance between sports and academic achievements, the past four years have been a period of undivided focus, preparation and fortitude, she said.
The basketball star has been a consistent A-grade holder throughout her school years, which was not an easy task, considering that she needed to be away from school for long periods due to training camps and tournaments.
Before she could join her new school in Mumbai, she was called to attend the U-19 India Camp in Bangalore. This allowed her merely two months of settling in her new school environment and preparing for her IGCSE Board exams in February, according to the release.
Despite the disturbances and upheaval, she earned straight As.
In the sports arena, having started at the age of 13, Taunqu’s casual fling with basketball turned into a serious interest when the school coach in Indore spotted her on the day of her admission to the school.
She was invited to join the team after a preliminary tryout and there was no looking back thereafter. After playing inter-school, district and state level tournaments, she was soon selected to play for Madhya Pradesh in the U-14 National tournament in Pondicherry, the release said.
Her serious interest in the sport had, by now, flowered into a passionate engagement. It was only a few months later that she went on to play the U-19 category as well as the Senior Open Tournament at the national level even before she had turned 15, the release added.
Playing with and against women twice her age fueled the fire within her to take her game to the next competitive level. Within a span of three years, Taunque has played in nine national tournaments in various age categories, and bringing home a total of eight gold, silver and bronze medals, her bio notes.
In 2018, Taunque was awarded the prestigious MALWA award, a state level award given to young achievers in sports, her bio added.
She was also a recipient of the ISPORA Award from the Olympic stars, the Phogat sisters, for her promising and exemplary foray into basketball at a young age, it said.
Taunque dreams of seeing her country’s flag flying high at the Olympics and she fervently hopes to be in the contingent that brings home that honor, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.