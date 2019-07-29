The Political Action Committee, Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders Rising & Empowering, July 12 announced that it has endorsed Texas 22nd Congressional District Democratic candidate Sri Preston Kulkarni.
“Sri has served his country and community with dedication and distinction throughout his life, and ASPIRE is thrilled to endorse his campaign to represent Texas,” said Rep. Grace Meng, chair of ASPIRE. “Sri knows what’s at stake in protecting American families, and he will fight to protect access to healthcare and safe schools for our children in Congress.”
Kulkarni, who unsuccessfully ran for the same seat in 2018, is a national security expert who has spent his career overseas working to protect Americans here at home, according to his bio on his campaign site. (See earlier story here: https://bit.ly/2Y4bj17)
From Jerusalem to Iraq to Russia, the Indian American served in some of the toughest places in the world, representing the interests of the United States and reducing conflict around the globe. If elected, Kulkarni will use his experience to seek common ground, find solutions, and address the needs of every Texan, he said.
Kulkarni was raised in a middle-class family by an immigrant father and a mother whose roots date back to the Texas Revolution. Growing up in Houston, he personally experienced the same challenges that our communities are facing today: flooding, gun violence, a broken criminal justice system, and unequal access to education, which forced him to take a bus across town every day to attend a better public school, his bio notes.
Kulkarni notes that he served the nation overseas for more than 14 years, fighting to protect the national security and reduce conflict around the globe.
“But after watching the breakdown of civility in America following the 2016 election, including the horrific events at the Nazi rally in Charlottesville, I recognized that the greatest danger to our country was not a foreign power, but the hyperpartisan tension right here at home, which is preventing us from dealing with our most serious issues,” he said on his page.
“That is why I resigned from the Foreign Service and came home to serve. We Texans know that we can face the biggest challenges because there is more that unites us than divides us. I will sit down with anyone, no matter where they are on the political spectrum, if they are willing to put partisanship to the side and work on addressing our problems together,” he added.
In 2018, Kulkarni came within 14,000 votes of flipping this district – closing a 30- point gap and surprising the pundits to put this race on the map for the first time.
His campaign was the first to be run in 15 different languages, reflecting the diversity and strength of this community, it said.
U.S. Rep. Pete Olson has been in the nation’s capital for more than a decade, but has done nothing but contribute to this hyperpartisanship, putting his party before his country time and time again.
“Together, I know we can win this race, and restore reason, compassion, and decency to Congress,” Kulkarni notes.
ASPIRE PAC was established to work for fair representation in the U.S. Congress by supporting and increasing the number of Asian American and Pacific Islander policymakers and federal candidates with large AAPI constituencies.
The PAC works to support the values and address the issues important to the AAPI community, it said.
