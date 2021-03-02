The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation Feb. 19 announced that the Truman Foundation’s Finalist Selection Committee chose nearly 200 students from 129 institutions to interview virtually with the Foundation’s Regional Review Panels.
The 193 student interviews will be held between March 1 and April 5, the foundation news release said.
Among the scholar finalists were Sakshi Sehgal of the University of Pennsylvania, Ramya Kumar of Northeastern University, Revathi Menon of Louisiana State University, Manushri Desai of the University of Southern California, Kevan Shah of Muhlenberg College, Shiv Soin of New York University, Elika Somani of Macalester College, Gurtaran Johal of the University of Minnesota, Dhwani Kharel of Dartmouth College, Hillary Shah of the University of North Texas, Krithika Shamanna of Rice University, and Sujay Ratna of Rutgers University.
The 2021 competition elicited 845 applications from 328 institutions – a record number of applicants, it added.
“The overwhelming interest in public service from this year’s applicants is inspiring,” Dr. Terry Babcock-Lumish, the foundation’s executive secretary and a 1996 Truman Scholar from Pennsylvania, said in a statement.
“This last year tested our nation with a deadly pandemic, an economic crisis and a renewed call to address climate change and racial injustice,” Babcock-Lumish added. “While these are trying times, Americans can take solace that a generation of action-oriented young leaders are already tackling today’s challenges with an eye towards bettering tomorrow’s world.”
Established by Congress in 1975 as the living memorial to President Harry S. Truman and national monument to public service, the Truman Scholarship carries the legacy of our 33rd president by supporting and inspiring the next generation of public service leaders.
Truman Scholars demonstrate outstanding leadership potential, a commitment to a career in government or the nonprofit sector and academic excellence.
Each Truman Scholar receives funding for graduate studies, leadership training, career counseling, and special internship and fellowship opportunities within the federal government, it said.
The 2021 Truman Scholars will be announced by April 14.
