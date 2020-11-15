The Association of Indo Americans, the Consulate General of India, San Francisco, and Bolly 92.3 presented the annual “Dussehra and Diwali Dhamaka” event in Milpitas, Calif., Nov. 8.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the event – which celebrates the festivals of Dussehra and Diwali – was organized on a small scale with a limited number of attendees. The event was streamed live on Facebook and Zoom.
Through these different online channels, thousands of people were able to view and participate in the program, AIA said in a press release.
The festival, supported by over 35 Indian American organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area, seeks to highlight Indian traditions, diversity, and culture.
Local and state dignitaries – some of whom were present at the event –addressed the gathering and conveyed their greetings on the occasion.
These included Consul General Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad and his wife T. Padma, Rep. Ro Khanna, California State Senator-elect Dave Cortese, California State Assemblymembers Bill Quirk and Ash Kalra, Santa Clara County Supervisor-elect Otto Lee, Milpitas Mayor Rich Tran, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Fremont City Councilmember Raj Salwan and San Ramon City Councilmember-elect Sridhar Verose.
The event featured various activities combined with dance competitions online. Bollywood dance numbers and classical dances entertained the audiences via online telecast.
One of the highlights of the event was a ‘Pickle Fest’ – a pickle, chutney, and powder making competition.
The contest got huge response, with participants not only submitting creatives recipes but also making them. Judges had to do multiple rounds of deliberations to pick the winners, said the press release.
Consul General Prasad and his wife T. Padma presented the prizes and recognition certificates to the winners.
