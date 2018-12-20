MILPITAS, Calif. – The Association of Indo Americans Dec. 15 held a celebration for Ambassador Sanjay Panda, who arrived in San Francisco last month to serve as the Indian consul general for the West Coast and Guam.
The event was held at the FalconX Event Center here, which sits at the edge of the San Francisco Bay Area’s Silicon Valley. Over 150 guests from 30 organizations affiliated with the AIA attended the meet and greet with Panda.
The program started with national anthems and Indian classical dances. Ambassador Panda and his wife Minati were invited onto the stage with a standing ovation. After lighting the ceremonial lamps, Panda expressed his happiness in meeting with representatives from so many Indian organizations at one meeting. He praised the AIA for bringing in so many organizations to the meeting as a symbol of unity and common understanding.
Indian Americans have contributed remarkably to their communities here in the U.S. as well as to the Indian economy, said Panda, adding he was very impressed with the unity and diversity of Indian-origin people living so far from the motherland, yet keeping intact Indian traditions and culture live for future generations.
Panda emphasized the importance of cooperation, communication, and coordination between the U.S. and India in the new global economy, and added that his office is committed to providing great services to all community members.
Representatives from each of the organizations took turns to meet and greet the CG on stage. Each of the organizations briefly told Panda about their work and presented him with colorful bouquets and shawls.
In an exclusive interview with India-West earlier, Panda, in addressing the plight of the more than half a million undocumented Indians living in the U.S., many of whom are seeking asylum, told India-West he is aiming to eliminate the blanket ban on issuing Indian visas to asylum seekers or former asylees. “The thinking has been that anyone seeking asylum is anti-India, and India must disown them. But I look at it very differently.” (See earlier interview in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2Aw6bEe)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.