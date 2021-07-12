Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson (left), with Indian American astronaut Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders, cheers with crew members after flying into space aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the "experience of a lifetime" – and one he hopes will usher in an era of lucrative space tourism, at Spaceport America, near Truth and Consequences, New Mexico on July 11, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)