Karachi-born astrophysicist Nergis Mavalvala has been named the new dean of MIT’s School of Science, the renowned university announced Aug. 18.
Mavalvala, who won the MacArthur “Genius” grant in 2010 for her seminal research on gravitational waves — and is the first known Parsi to receive the coveted honor — will join her new post on Sept. 1. She is the first woman to serve as dean of MIT’s School of Science.
In an interview with India-West in 2010 shortly after she won the MacArthur grant, Mavalvala explained the science of gravitational waves, which penetrate regions of space where light or electromagnetic waves cannot. Albert Einstein first predicted the existence of gravitational waves in 1916.
“Everything we know about the universe comes from observing light,” she said, adding that gravitational waves are a different kind of tool that allow researchers to learn “new and enormously interesting things.”
“Black holes, for example, are very dense, massive stars that light cannot escape from,” Mavalvala told India-West in the 2010 interview. But by using gravitational waves, researchers can explore the environment close to black holes, she explained.
Mavalvala attended the Convent of Jesus and Mary high school in Karachi, where she was inspired by her physics and chemistry teachers. “Advanced biology meant dissecting an animal, and I knew I couldn’t do that, so I quickly moved to the physical sciences,” she said.
Mavalvala also credited her parents, Meher and Minoo Mavalvala, for recognizing her ability in math and science early on, and always encouraging her work.
After earning her undergraduate degree at Wellesley College, Mavalvala earned her Ph.D. at MIT in 1990. She helped her advisor Rainier Weiss to build an early prototype of a gravitational wave detector, which would eventually take shape as the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave. The twin 4-kilometer-long interferometers made the first direct detection of gravitational waves in 2016, a historic discovery that won Weiss and others the 2017 Nobel Prize in physics.
The researcher joined the faculty at MIT in 2002, as an assistant professor in the department of physics. She is a leading member of the LIGO Observatory, and since 2015, has been the associate head of the Department of Physics at MIT.
“Nergis’s brilliance as a researcher and educator speaks eloquently for itself,” said MIT president L. Rafael Reif in a press announcement. “What excites me equally about her appointment as dean are the qualities I have seen in her as a leader: She is a deft, collaborative problem-solver, a wise and generous colleague, an incomparable mentor, and a champion for inclusive excellence.”
“As we prepare for the start of this most unusual academic year, it gives me great comfort to know that the School of Science will remain in such capable hands,” said Reif, referring to MIT’s restructuring of on-campus classes to support social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many undergraduate students will not return to campus this fall.
MIT Provost Martin Schmidt said: “I very much look forward to working with Nergis and to benefiting from her unerring sense of scientific opportunity, infectious curiosity, down-to-earth manner and practical wisdom. I hope you will join me in congratulating her as she brings her great gifts as a leader to this new role.”
“We’re in this moment where enormous changes are afoot,” Mavalvala said in a press statement. “We’re in the middle of a global pandemic and economic challenge, and we’re also in a moment, at least in U.S. history, where the imperative for racial and social justice is really strong. As someone in a leadership position, that means you have opportunities to make an important and hopefully lasting impact.”
“To make an experiment like LIGO work, as large and complex that it is, takes the collaboration of hundreds of scientists, across geographical and cultural distances,” says Mavalvala, who sees useful crossover with her new role at the School of Science helm. “It’s good training for the dean’s position, because that’s going to require also spanning not just different fields of physics, but different fields of science, and learning the language of those fields.”
MIT noted in a press statement that Mavalvala is the recipient of numerous honors and awards. In 2014, the National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals recognized her as the LGBTQ+ Scientist of the year, and in 2015 she was awarded the Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, as part of the LIGO team. In 2017, she was elected to the National Academy of Sciences. That same year, the Carnegie Corporation of New York recognized Mavalvala as a Great Immigrant honoree. She is also the first recipient of the Lahore Technology Award, given by the Information Technology University, a public university in Pakistan.
Mavalvala and her partner Aida Khan have two children.
