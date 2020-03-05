The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation recently unveiled nearly 200 students as finalists to earn its Truman Scholarships, with at least 10 Indian Americans among those still in the running.
The Foundation received 773 applications from 316 colleges and universities. Students were selected based on their records of leadership, public service and academic achievement.
The foundation’s Finalist Selection Committee selected 190 candidates from 136 colleges and universities as finalists.
These students will be interviewed by the Foundation's Regional Review Panels between March 1 and April 6.
Among the group of scholars named finalists included Divya Gudur of Middlebury College in California; Tarun Ramesh, of the University of Georgia; in Illinois, Yale University’s Akhil Rajan was among the finalists.
Veeraj Shah was named a finalist in Maryland; Meena Vasudevan, a student at the University of Washington at Seattle, was named a finalist in Nebraska; and UCLA Ambika Verma was named a finalist in Nevada.
Chinmay Bakshi, a University of Cincinnati student, was named a finalist in Ohio; Sarika Ram, a student of Boston University, was named a finalist in Pennsylvania; and Ashni Bhojwani, a Clemson University student, was named a finalist in South Carolina. Shruti Paul of the University of Texas was named a finalist in Texas.
The 2020 Class of Truman Scholars will be announced by April 15.
