A group of about 100 Indian American Sikhs from cities across Ohio, Springfield, Dayton, Cincinnati, and neighboring areas participated in the Springfield Memorial Day Parade as thousands of people lined up on the sidewalks and outside their homes and parks to watch the annual parade.
With a float of their own, the Indian American Sikh participants remembered and honored Sikh and American soldiers of all wars.
The two-hour and two-mile-long parade marched through downtown with as many as 3,000 participants in attendance and a gathering of about 30,000-35,000 spectators along the route to watch the parade. Over 100 groups and close to 300 cars made their way to the city, making it the biggest parade in the city’s history, stated a press release.
Every year, Springfield resident Avtar Singh and his family, along with members of the Sikh community, participate in the parade.
“We, along with our family, participated in the parade representing Sikh American for the first time in 1999 to honor and remember the soldiers who died while serving in the armed forces. We are very happy that the number of Sikh community members who attend the parade is growing. Due to the tragic incident of 9/11, Sikhs have been the target of hate crimes due to mistaken identity, hence, it is now more important for Sikh Americans to participate in such events and reach out to the community,” the press release quoted participants Avtar Singh and Sarabjit Kaur as saying.
Dayton resident Sameep Singh Gumtala, a social activist and convener of the FlyAmritsar initiative, said: “I have been part of this parade for the past 9 years along with my children, who, every year, are very excited to participate and walk down the street. Hosting a float at the parade is also an opportunity to educate people about the contribution of Sikhs in World Wars. We take pride in our country by supporting our troops, remembering the people that have fallen for us, went to war for us and fought for our country.”
