REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – By the end of the evening of Nov. 16, Indian American Vinita Vineet had won not one but three crowns: Mrs. Asia Global Ambassador, Mrs. Asia Popular Choice and Mrs. Asia Photogenic.
Now in its 32nd year, the pageant was hosted by Virgelia Productions and held at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center here.
Vineet, a certified cosmetologist, is known in Southern California for her seven beauty studios in the area and being named as “Woman of the Year 2016” for business. She is also known for her community activities and has been chairperson and president of UFICA. Her philanthropic interests have included contributions to the Sankara Eye Foundation, Shriners Hospital, St. Jude, Hope Foundation and Sahara.
Originally from Delhi, Vineet completed her undergraduate studies from Jaipur. She and her husband, a doctor, moved to Los Angeles more than a couple of decades ago. Dedicated to her family, she is the proud mother of two sons, two daughters-in-law and a doting grandmother of five.
Vineet says she strives to embody the quote, "the empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description.”
