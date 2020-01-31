Over a month after his wife died from severe burns that she sustained in New Zealand’s White Island volcano eruption, an Indian American businessman, too, has succumbed to his injuries.
Pratap Singh, who was burned over half of his body, and had remained in the hospital, died this week. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/3aXvd0D)
Pratap Singh, known as “Paul,” and his wife, Mayuri “Mary” Singh, were visiting White Island from a cruise ship when the volcano erupted Dec. 9. The death toll from the eruption has now risen to 21, with dozens severely burned.
Mayuri Singh, who had burns on 70 percent of her body, died at a New Zealand hospital Dec. 22 morning after complications with her treatment that included skin grafts, a family friend confirmed to 11Alive.
According to WSB-TV Atlanta, the Atlanta, Georgia-based couple’s three children and Mayuri Singh’s mother stayed on the ship and were not injured in the eruption.
Pratap Singh, known for his philanthropy, was the president of Sewa USA’s Atlanta chapter. The nonprofit said that he was one of the big donors of its Sponsor a Child program. Under his tenure, it said, the program received a lot of local support.
The family said in a statement, per WSB-TV: “With an incredibly heavy heart, I disclose that my Uncle Pratap Singh (nicknamed “Paul”) is the latest victim who did not survive from the Whakaari White Island incident. He had suffered 55 percent burns in the volcano eruption that occurred on Dec 9th, 2019. He was transferred from Whakatane Hospital on Dec 10th to the Critical Care Unit in Middlemore Hospital. Throughout his surgeries and treatment process, he fought bravely and battled hard for 50 days – the doctors described him as a ‘fighter.’ We all should be proud of the way he fought… Mayuari Singh (nicknamed “Mary”), who was also admitted into the Middlemore ICU with 72 percent body burns. She battled for 13 days before passing away on Dec 22.”
The couple’s three children, 11-year-old son, and 6-year-old twin daughters, will remain in the care of immediate family members, it said.
The Singh family, added the statement, “would like to promote Paul and Mary’s mission to provide support to children across the world in need of food, shelter and education. I plan to engage with GiveALittle foundation for this cause.”
