A 22-year-old white male suspected of attacking an Indian American Uber driver in Bellingham, Washington, has been charged with a hate crime.
In charging documents released to India-West by the Whatcom County, Washington Prosecutor’s office, Grifin Levi Sayers, who allegedly strangled the victim for several seconds and made comments about his turban and Indian ethnicity, was charged with one count of malicious harassment and one count of second degree assault.
The victim — who had initially remained anonymous — was named in the charging documents as Paramjit Singh.
A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office told India-West that a malicious harassment charge is equivalent to a hate crime. She explained that malicious harassment is charged if a person causes physical injury to another person because of his perception of the victim’s race, color, religion, ancestry, or national origin. Malicious harassment is a felony charge.
According to the charging documents, on Dec. 5 morning, sometime before 4 a.m., Singh picked up Sayers from his apartment and drove him to get cigarettes and fast food. He then drove Sayers back to his apartment.
Singh told police that when he drove Sayers back, the suspect became verbally and physically abusive. He alleged that Sayers grabbed him by the neck, and strangled him for 5 to 10 seconds by squeezing his throat. Singh told police he was unable to breathe as Sayers strangled him.
Sayers allegedly said “bullshit,” and made comments about his turban and being from India, Singh told police, adding that the suspect also made comments about his “dark skin.”
He told police he believed race was the reason he was assaulted, and — if he had been white — the attack would not have occurred.
Singh managed to escape and fled on foot before calling 911. He left his car with Sayers still in it. Police located the suspect on the back porch of his apartment and booked him on assault charges. The following day, the suspect posted $13,000 in bail and was released. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13.
When he was arrested, Sayers told police he did have a conversation with Singh about his country of origin, but denied assaulting him.
Sayers has no prior criminal history, but he has a case currently pending in another district in Washington of fourth degree assault. The charging documents in the current case indicate that Sayers was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked Singh.
The Sikh Coalition lauded the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office for charging Sayers with the equivalent of a hate crime. “We are grateful to the Bellingham Police Department for recognizing the clear influence of bias from the beginning of this case, and to the Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for reaching the right decision,” said Amrith Kaur, Sikh Coalition legal director.
“Acknowledging the role of targeted hatred in acts of violence is the first step in combating further such incidents, and taking hate crimes seriously and prosecuting them with the right tools is the surest way forward to making our communities safer,” she said.
The Sikh Coalition is providing pro bono legal services to Singh. The local Indian American community is expected to gather at the arraignment Dec. 13, 9 a.m. at Whatcom County Superior Court to show support for Singh, according to the Sikh Coalition.
“Hate crimes are deeply traumatic for the individual, but they also send ripple effects through the entire community,” said Jasmit Singh, a Sikh community leader in the greater Seattle area. “A hate crime against one is an act of aggression against all. The decision to prosecute this case represents a commitment to protecting all of Washington’s Sikh residents. We are grateful for that commitment,” he said in a press statement.
Washington is the third most-dangerous state for Sikh Americans, according to the Sikh Coalition.
According to data released by the FBI last month, hate crimes targeting the Sikh American community have jumped almost 200 percent since 2017, making Sikhs the third most-targeted ethnic group in the nation. In 2018, Sikh Americans were targeted in 60 incidents, involving 69 victims and 49 offenders. (See earlier India-West story: https://bit.ly/34euMuf)
