The attorney representing Sini Mathews, the adoptive mother of dead Texas toddler Sherin Mathews, filed a motion Sept. 6 to withdraw from the case for lack of payment.
Sini Mathews has been in Dallas County Jail since Nov. 17, 2017. The Indian American mother was arrested shortly after the body of her adoptive three-year-old daughter was found in a culvert near the family’s Richardson, Texas home. Sini and her husband Wesley had adopted Sherin 16 months before her death from an orphanage in Bihar. Wesley Mathews has confessed to police that he forced the little girl to drink her milk, then watched her choke to death before he placed her prone body outside the home (see earlier India-West story here).
Court records revealed that – on the night before Sherin’s death – the Mathews went out to dinner with their biological daughter, who is not being named, leaving little Sherin at home alone for at least 90 minutes, as a punishment for not drinking her milk.
Wesley Mathews was arrested Oct. 25, and charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 10. He is being held on $1 million bail in Dallas County Jail.
Sini Mathews has been charged with felony child endangerment and child abandonment. She is being held on $250,000 bail. Mathews, who is a nurse, told police she had been sleeping as her husband allegedly killed Sherin early Oct. 7 morning. The Hindustan Times reported that – as she was being questioned – Sini exhibited stunning insensitivity, asking investigators if she could be free from questioning by the end of the day to attend a baby shower for a friend.
Mitchell Nolte, who had been representing Sini Mathews, said in a court document that she had "failed to comply with the terms of the employment agreement and has been unable to make further financial arrangements."
The motion was accepted, according to several local media sources.
An autopsy found that Sherin died of “homicidal violence.” Wesley Mathews has changed his alibi several times both before and after Sherin’s body was found, following an exhaustive three-week search by local law enforcement and volunteers.
In related news, the Indian government has denied OCI cards to Wesley and Sini Mathews, and some of their friends.
The Hindustan Times reports that the Indian government has cited national security concerns as the reason and the impact of the case on Indo-U.S. relations.
OCI cards have also been denied for Indian Americans Manoj and Nissy Abraham, who are friends of the Mathews family. The Abrahams have challenged the rejection of their applications in Delhi high court. In a note obtained by The Hindustan Times, the Indian Consulate in Houston, Texas, said Manoj Abraham “did not cooperate in providing information which could have helped the Consulate General of India or the Government of India to find out more about the circumstances of the murder.”
The Abrahams and the Mathews possibly face being placed on India’s “black list” which would prevent them from ever again traveling to India. The black list denies even simple travel visas to those who are named.
