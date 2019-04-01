Goutam Jois, an Indian American attorney, activist and part-time stand-up comic, has announced he will no longer seek the state Assembly seat in the 21st Legislative District of New Jersey.
Jois has become something of a political campaign veteran, having previously run for Congress in the 7th Congressional District in 2018, but failing to advance past the Democratic primary.
After falling short in that congressional race, Jois launched the Ripple of Hope Political Action Committee (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2JtktcV), a “hybrid PAC,” which enables it to function both as a traditional PAC, making contributions directly to candidates and committees, and as an independent expenditure PAC.
Earlier this year, he got the itch to run for office again, instead focusing on a state level seat in the Assembly (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2NkyZpk).
Jois was among eight Democratic candidates vying for the position early on. Now with his departure from the race, only three Democratic candidates remain.
Jois told the New Jersey Globe that he has withdrawn from the race to pick challengers against Republican incumbents Jon Bramnick and Nancy Munoz.
Born and raised in New Jersey, where he went to public school, Jois is a graduate of Georgetown, where he earned a bachelor's degree in government and a master's degree in public policy; and Harvard, where he obtained a law degree.
Jois, of Summit, currently works with Atlas Corps, an organization that brings nonprofit leaders from around the world to the U.S. Additionally, a father of two, the candidate is a coach for a semi-pro football team and is also a stand-up comedian.
Jois' professional experience includes working for the law firm Gibson Dunn, the nonprofit group Atlas Corps, and his family's construction management consulting firm.
