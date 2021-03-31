Reverend Patrick Mahoney, director of the Christian Defense Coalition, has sued Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Capitol Building police in order to be able to conduct a Good Friday prayer vigil on the Lower Western Terrace of the Capitol Building. Mahoney is supported by the Center for American Liberty, founded in 2019 by Indian American attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who is representing Mahoney in his lawsuit. (photo via Twitter)