President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, Donald J. Trump for President Inc., announced the launch of the “Women for Trump” coalition, with Indian American attorney Harmeet Dhillon among those comprising the group.
The coalition was established with the intention of courting female voters in supporting a second term for President Trump.
Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law and one of the key leaders of the campaign, launched "Women for Trump" at a King of Prussia casino in the Philadelphia suburbs July 16.
In front of several hundred women Lara Trump asked the crowd: "Is your life better now than it was before Donald Trump got elected? Do you have a little more money in your bank account, did you get a break on your tax return this year?" a Newsweek report said.
Lara Trump was joined by other leaders of the coalition, including Dhillon, a California lawyer and the Republican National Committeewoman in the state; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel; Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who is now serving as a top adviser to the campaign; American Tea Party activist Katrina Pierson; as well as Trump 2020 reelection campaign staffers Mercedes Schlapp and Kayleigh McEnany.
“It’s an honor to serve as a Co-Chair of the #trump2020 Women’s Advisory Board with many friends including @RealDrGina, @deneenborelli and so many more. #MAGA2020,” Dhillon said in a tweet.
"Because of President Trump's policies, women have seen large gains in employment numbers, in securing our communities and most importantly in equipping the next generation of female leaders" Lara Trump said, in a statement emailed to Newsweek. "'Women for Trump' will not only highlight the president's clear record of success during his first term but will share a vision of empowerment and prosperity for every person in every corner of our country."
The Trump campaign noted that the president had more female donors than any of his Democratic opponents in the first quarter of 2019. These contributions accounted for nearly half of the total received during that period, the report said.
