An Indian American attorney in Orinda, a San Francisco East Bay suburb in Northern California, is hoping to win a seat on the city council.
Latika Malkani, a resident of Orinda for 16 years, says in her bio she has guided three kids from Del Rey to Miramonte, and have both “pride and gratitude for all that we enjoy in this incredible slice of the world that we call home.”
Malkani says she has spent countless hours volunteering and leading many Orinda community events—supporting the schools, swim teams, local baseball, scouting, local dance and arts, high school debate and youth leadership and charitable organizations.
In her professional life, she has served on boards of several nonprofit organizations, including six years serving on the board of a large nonprofit health care organization with an annual budget several times that of Orinda, she said in her bio.
Malkani has practiced law for over 20 years, which she says has taught her that, to be productive, one must engage all stakeholders in transparent solutions.
As a business owner, she said she understands the need to budget and plan, taking action that is forward thinking and sustainable.
“I’m running for Orinda City Council because I believe Orinda wants accountability, transparency and community,” she said on her campaign website, “and I am the candidate who most authentically offers a platform based on those values. Orinda may be a ‘small’ city, but with creativity and will, we can thoughtfully expand our resources, our budget, our services, and our quality of life experience.”
Malkani favors smart, sustainable growth; creating a vibrant downtown that helps existing small businesses thrive, while cultivating attractive new businesses and community spaces that excites our residents to shop local and mingle downtown.
She says she will prioritize wildfire mitigation and increased collaboration between the city and the local fire district, working together on a well-communicated plan to keep us safe.
She promises to continue to build infrastructure, including fixing all our roads and drains, but with greater coordination between agencies so that residents are less inconvenienced.
“I support City Council accountability and transparency, with more town halls and other efforts to increase and welcome community engagement,” the candidate said. “Finally, but importantly, I believe that there is value to equity and justice, and I support data-driven, thoughtful reform of police practices and meaningful steps to build an inclusive, happier community.”
