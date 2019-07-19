Attorneys for Wesley Mathews said July 17 they intend to appeal his life sentence in the death of his adopted daughter Sherin.
WFAA in Dallas reports that Mathews' attorney Ralph De La Garza could not elaborate on what grounds they would appeal the case, but said all options are on the table, including a motion for a new trial.
Mathews pleaded guilty to a charge of injury to a child and was sentenced to life in prison in June (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2XavEBr).
Sherin would have been 5 years old this week.
"Motions for a new trial are very, very, very rarely granted," said David Finn, who has been a state prosecutor and criminal trial judge and is now a defense attorney, the report said.
Finn is not connected to the Mathews case, WFAA noted.
Finn said appeals are granted only for the most egregious trial mistakes.
Even though De La Garza could not elaborate on what grounds the case would be appealed, he made it very clear after sentencing what he thought of a photo shown by the state to the jury of Sherin's badly decomposed body.
Mathews' attorney said there may be multiple factors in the appeal, according to the report.
"One photograph of the evidence, which in this case is horrific, toxic, prejudicial and powerful, is why the state used it. One photograph like that is not grounds for a reversal in my opinion," Finn said.
However, Finn said if there were many photos shown to sway the jury, then that's a different story, the media outlet added.
The story of Sherin Mathews made international news in October 2017 after the toddler's body was found in a culvert more than two weeks after her Indian American adoptive parents, Wesley and Sini Mathews, reported her missing (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2O2Rhze).
The Mathews had adopted Sherin 16 months before her death from an orphanage in Nalanda, Bihar. The little girl was severely underweight and had to drink a special formula. One Child Protective Services Report noted that the Mathews had refused to buy the formula because of its cost. CPS also noted several fractures and broken bones, but cleared the couple four months before the little girl was found dead.
There is a decorative bench dedicated to her at Restland Cemetery in Dallas. There, one will find birthday cards, a tiara, flowers and balloons.
