Indian American lawyer Palvir Shoker was appointed as a commissioner at the Contra Costa County Superior Court in Northern California, the court confirmed in an email to India-West.
Shoker was sworn in the week of Nov. 1, the email noted.
“I am deeply honored and thrilled to have this opportunity. Our judicial system is a place where people from all walks of life can expect to be treated fairly and I am honored and privileged to be able to play a role in this system,” Shoker told India-West.
Shoker will be assigned full time to the Pittsburg courthouse.
In her role, she will handle small claims and unlawful detainer actions, civil harassment cases, traffic matters, and misdemeanor arraignments, the court said in an email.
This is a post Shoker said she had hoped to attain.
“Throughout my career as an attorney and a mediator, I’ve held this position in a high regard,” she said. “From this position, I can help those who appear before me understand our legal system a bit better and ensure that they feel heard, treated fairly, and respectfully during their day in court.”
Shoker said her goals are to continue the tradition of impartial and efficient public service that was started by her predecessors in this role.
“I want to continue making significant contributions to our communities. As far as my whole career is concerned, I don’t see myself doing anything else besides law,” she stressed, adding that “This position combines my love of law and community service so hopefully you will continue to see me on the bench.”
Shoker emphasized that anyone looking to reach the same heights she has in her industry should “Work hard; expand your network and engage those whose experiences are broader and deeper than yours; remain focused and committed to your goals and, equally as important, to yourselves.”
Prior to joining the Contra Costa County Superior Court, Shoker served as an adjunct professor at Chabot Community College, a mediator at the Shoker Law Group, a court mediation director at The Congress of Neutrals, an attorney at her own practice, and a partner at Ladva, Shoker & Associates.
She earned a bachelor’s from California State University at Sacramento and a law degree at Santa Clara University.
