The Montgomery County Council in Maryland June 25 unanimously approved two individuals to the Planning Board, with Indian American attorney Partap Verma among them.
“I welcome Partap Verma to his new position. His fresh approach to planning, innovative ideas and experience in the law, diplomacy and community advocacy will help to shape a more inclusive future of our county,” said council president Nancy Navarro, according to a Sentinel report
The planning board consists of five members who advise the county council and the county executive on master plans, managing growth and infrastructure. The planning board also helps recommend what sites should receive historical designation and helps manages the county’s park system, the report said.
Verma worked as an associate counsel on immigration law at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and also has served as an attorney-advisor at the U.S. State Department and as a U.S. diplomat-consular officer in Turkey and India.
He also become the first Indian American member of the Montgomery County Planning Board, something that Navarro noted when she announced his appointment.
“It wasn’t too long ago I was meeting a lot of you for coffee talking about how we can make Montgomery County more equitable and safe(r) for everyone, and to be here, is really special,” Verma said in the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.