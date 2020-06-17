Surendran K. Pattel, an Indian American attorney with two-decades of experience as a trial lawyer and an appellate attorney in India and the U.S., is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for judge of the 505th District Family Court, Fort Bend County, Texas.
Also seeking the Democratic nomination is attorney Kali Morgan. Whoever wins will run against Republican candidate David S. Perwin in November’s general election. The run-off election will be held July 14 and early voting will begin June 29.
He is fighting on these key issues: “equal access to justice, compassion for all and maintain the integrity of the court.”
The Kerala-born candidate explains on his campaign website, surendran4judge.com, that politically, he is committed to the Democratic Party and its ideals, and professionally, he believes that “our courts, especially those that deal with family matters, must be as accessible and compassionate as they are fair and just.”
Pattel started his law practice in India in 1996, where as a trial lawyer, he gained extensive experience in civil and criminal cases, election law, matrimonial proceedings and labor and industrial law.
Pattel, who immigrated to the U.S. in 2007 with his wife, a registered nurse – who was selected to work at a medical center – states that he had always “admired” the U.S., its ideals, and its constitution. After receiving their permanent resident visa, the family, along with their toddler daughter, moved to Houston, Texas, where he took the bar exam in 2009 and went on to complete an L.L.M. program from the University of Houston Law Center.
“The move fulfilled the dreams that both of us had for a life in the United States,” he writes.
According to law.com/texaslawyer, Pattel said that “his multicultural background will better serve the area’s diverse population.”
“I am an Indian American, an immigrant and a man of color, in many ways the personification of Fort Bend’s much-heralded diversity. As such, I have a special connection with every man, woman and child who feels intimidated when he or she enters an American courtroom. It is this empathy that must be present in family-oriented 505th District Court,” Pattel told law.com. “I am a husband, a father, a son, a brother and an uncle with family in two countries; it seems only natural that I have gravitated to family law in much of my practice. Like so many of my Fort Bend friends and neighbors, I am a proud American with footprints in two different cultures."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.