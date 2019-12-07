CANBERRA — Australia will return three culturally significant artifacts to India during Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s visit to the Asian nation in January 2020, the Australian government said Nov. 27.
"The artifacts, which were held by the National Gallery of Australia (Gallery), were purchased in good faith, but extensive research undertaken by the Gallery has led to its decision to voluntarily return these artifacts to India," the Australian Prime Minister's office said in a statement.
The artifacts being returned are a pair of door guardians (dvarapala) 15th Century, Tamil Nadu, India - (two works); and the serpent king (Nagaraja) 6th to 8th Century, Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh, India.
"Like India, we understand the value of our ancient cultures and artifacts," the Australian prime minister said.
"The return of these artifacts is the right thing to do. This is another demonstration of deep relationship between Australia and India."
Both India and Australia are party to the UNESCO 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transport of Ownership of Cultural Property.
"The strong ties Australian and Indian institutions have made in recent years have helped develop important professional relationships and share culture. The return of these artifacts also underscores the world's debt to India's magnificent culture, history and legacy," Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said.
"Historic artifacts play a significant role in modern society by allowing communities to acknowledge and celebrate their shared history and culture. The National Gallery of Australia recognizes this, and is strongly committed to the ethical collecting of cultural material and best practice collection management. I commend the Gallery for resolving these legacy issues," Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts Paul Fletcher said.
Criminal law proceedings are currently underway in India and the United States against former New York art dealer Subhash Kapoor, from whom these artifacts were purchased. The Australian Government does not have any role in these proceedings.
