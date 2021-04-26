Indian American writer Anand Giridharadas, speaking at the 18th annual Solanki Lecture organized by Cal State University, Long Beach, made a strong case for big government and big policy for the removal of inequities. He is seen onstage at WIRED25 Festival: WIRED Celebrates 25th Anniversary on Oct. 14, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WIRED25)