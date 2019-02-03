Ambassador Sanjay Panda, the new Consul General of India in San Francisco, launched Indian American writer and community leader Inder Singh’s latest booklet, “Philanthropy in the Indian American Community,” during his recent visit to Los Angeles, Calif.
The booklet gives a brief account of Indian American philanthropists who have donated substantial amounts – about one million dollars or more – for causes dear to their hearts in India or the U.S. It also talks about those who volunteered their time, service, and knowledge in the spirit of advancing the causes they loved.
The booklet educates new generations of Indian Americans about the problems of migration and settlement which Indian American pioneers faced in the beginning. It also tracks the rise of the yoga culture in the U.S. and lists the names of accomplished Indian Americans who have made India proud.
Singh stated in a press release that he has researched information for the booklet from various sources, including the internet and newspapers. “If, however, the information has been revised subsequently, please do let us know, and it will be updated in future publications,” he said.
Singh regularly writes and speaks on issues related to the Indian diaspora. He also co-authored “The Gadar Heroics – life sketches of over 50 Gadar heroes,” which was published in 2013, marking the centenary of the Gadar Movement that was started in the U.S. to liberate India from British rule.
Singh, who is currently the executive trustee of the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin Foundation after serving as its chairman from 2009-2016 and its president from 2004-2009, was also the president of the National Federation of Indian American Associations in 1989 when the First Global Convention of People of Indian Origin was organized by NFIA.
A complimentary copy of the booklet is available for download at www.indianamericanheritagefndn.com/publications/.
