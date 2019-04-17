Indian American Bay Area resident Pina Patel came to the U.S. as a young child and was taught to prepare traditional Gujarati cuisine by her mother, an extraordinary cook. The San Francisco Bay Area, Calif.-based author is now sharing some of those time-tested recipes in her new cookbook, “My Mother’s Cooking.”
The vegetarian Gujarati cookbook, with color pictures and step-by-step guidance, is aimed at both new and seasoned cooks.
Patel says she compiled this book of traditional recipes so they can be “enjoyed, shared, and passed on to future generations.”
The book comprises nine different sections: breakfast; appetizers; vegetable dishes; lentils; bread; pickles and chutney; beverages; and snacks and desserts.
In addition, there is a detailed summary of spices, lentil types as well as instructions on the art of ‘vaghar’ and how to make homemade ghee or clarified butter. She also offers pointers on what kind of utensils to use, the art of prepping, buying, sautéing, and storing.
“My Mother’s Cooking” also teaches readers how to capture the power of simple ingredients like chilies, garlic, turmeric and ginger, which can really transform the dishes.
While simplifying the traditional recipes, Patel also debunks the biggest myth associated with Gujarati food: that all Gujarati food is sweet.
It varies from family to family, she says in the preface, adding that most of her recipes do not call for sugar.
The breakfast section covers recipes of items such as Instant Khatta Puda: spicy crepe, masala oatmeal, and batata poha – flat rice with potatoes.
From Bharela Bhinda Nu Shaak – stuffed okra to asparagus in spicy sauce – to Vatana and Lili Choli Ni Dhokari to Gujarati Kobi Nu Shaak, the book teaches how to prepare a plethora of vegetable dishes.
From Dar Na Ladva to Basudi to Shrikhand to Shiro, one can find the recipes of a variety of sweet dishes in the book.
The book is priced at $49.99. For more information or to purchase the book, visit www.cookwithpina.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.