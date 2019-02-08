“Not Quite Not White: Losing and Finding Race in America,” written by Indian American author Sharmila Sen, has been named the winner of the 2019 Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature in the ‘Adult Non-Fiction’ category.
The awards promote Asian/Pacific American culture and heritage and are awarded to titles published from October 2017 to September 2018 based on their literary and artistic merit. There are five categories for the awards, the winners of which have been selected by the Asian/Pacific American Librarians Association, an affiliate of the American Library Association.
Calling the book, which was published by Penguin Books, a deeply personal memoir and a primer on race in America from the perspective of an Indian immigrant, the award committee said Sen’s “Not Quite Not White” offers a “richly literary examination of the various systems of class, race, religion, and culture that defined who she is, drawing on her familial and educational backgrounds in Hindu mythology, Indian politics, British and American literature, Bollywood, American television, and more.”
“Even as she makes her way into narratives of success as whiteness in America,” Sen, the committee added, “challenges this yearning for whiteness and searches instead for a messy but fuller embrace of all races in America.”
The winners will receive the awards at the annual APALA Literature Award ceremony which will take place during the American Library Association’s Annual Conference and Exhibition in Washington, D.C.
Sen, who grew up in Kolkata, immigrated to the U.S. when she was 12. According to her bio on penguinrandomhouse.com, she received her A.B. from Harvard and her Ph.D. from Yale in English literature. As an assistant professor at Harvard, it said, she taught courses on literatures from Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean for seven years. Currently, she is executive editor-at-large at Harvard University Press.
The Cambridge, Mass., resident, according to the publishing house, has lectured around the world on postcolonial literature and culture and published essays on racism and immigration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.