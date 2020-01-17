CHICAGO — An autopsy has failed to determine the cause of death of an Indian American suburban Chicago woman whose body was found in the trunk of her car, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Jan. 15.
Sureel Dabawala of Schaumburg had been reported missing on Jan. 1, after she failed to return home on Dec. 30. Her body was found Jan. 13 in her car, which was parked on a West Side Chicago street.
Private investigators hired by Dabawala’s family located the Lexus and found Dabawala’s body wrapped in a blanket. Chicago police say there were no signs of trauma to the body. Authorities also said they were uncertain of how the body got into the vehicle.
The autopsy didn’t rule on the cause or manner of death for the 34-year-old Dabawala, pending further investigation, according to authorities.
Chicago police say the case is currently considered a death investigation.
India-West Staff Reporter adds:
Schaumburg police had issued an “endangered” missing person’s alert Jan. 10 for Dabawala. She was considered “endangered” because of a medical condition, police said, asking the public’s assistance in locating her.
The police posted an update Jan. 14. They are now seeking the public’s assistance for any leads on this case.
“Anyone who has information on Sureel Dabawala that may assist in this investigation, is requested to contact the Chicago Police Department or the Schaumburg Police Department Investigations at 847.882.3534 or investigations@schaumburg.com,” police said.
