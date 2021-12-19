“January is #CervicalCancer Awareness Month,” Dr. Anupama Gotimukula, Indian American president of the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin, said here Dec. 13. “At AAPI, in keeping with our efforts and initiatives to educate and create awareness on disease prevention, we are planning to focus on bringing awareness of cervical cancer in India during the upcoming Global Healthcare Summit 2022 at the Hotel Avasa in Hyderabad, India, from Jan. 5-7, 2022.
Dr. Ravi Kolli, president-elect of AAPI, said, “Our theme for GHS 2022 is ‘Prevention Better than Cure’. Cervical cancer is preventable through vaccination and early pap smears and cervical examinations. Justifiably so, one of our preventive campaign goals this year is to provide education and prevention of cervical cancer in India.”
According to The American Cancer Society, cervical cancer was once one of the most common causes of cancer deaths for American women, said a press release. The cervical cancer death rate dropped significantly with the increased use of the pap test for screening.
“AAPI’s new initiative will help save millions of lives in India,” Dr. Meher Medavaram, a key organizer of GHS 2022, pointed out.
