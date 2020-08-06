NEW YORK – Indian American Hindus and their supporters in New York City celebrated the laying of the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, ignoring a ban on a video marking the occasion due to pressure from an Islamic group.
About 1,000 people turned up for the celebration Aug. 5 evening singing 'bhajans' and chanting at a traffic island on Times Square, while two groups of protesters lined up on either side to heckle them.
Earlier, a large video display of Lord Ram and the temple being built in Ayodhya was turned off following protests from a Muslim group claiming it was political.
However, a video display announcing "Kashmir Siege Day" flashed across from where the Ram Janmabhoomi video was to have been shown.
The celebrations were organized by the Ram Janma Bhoomi Shilanyas Celebrations Committee of USA.
The participants distributed sweets as Times Square echoed with the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan.
A group of Khalistanis and Pakistanis stood on one side of the traffic island and protesters from the South Asian Solidarity Initiative and the Indian American Muslim Council stood on the opposite side shouting slogans flanking the celebration.
At one point, some of them bearing placards with four-letter word obscenities moved in closer to the celebration and police marched in to form a phalanx to separate them.
RJBSCC chairman Jagdish Sewhani told IANS: "We have come to Times Square to celebrate the historic occasion of the start of the building of the sacred temple. We are not bothered by the display being shut down because we are full of joy that our goal of seeing a temple build on the holy ground is becoming a reality. What they do means nothing to us."
He said that after running the display for several hours in the morning, the company that had the video system turned it off when Muslim groups protested saying they do not allow political advertising, even though the display did not have any political message but was purely spiritual with only a large image of Lord Ram and the temple being built and no text.
People started gathering at the Times Square venue, wearing masks and many dressed in traditional clothes, from 3 p.m. for the celebration that started at 7:30 a.m.
Earlier in the day, IAMC hired a video truck to circle Times Square with images of the mosque honoring Babar, who is said to have destroyed the original temple on the site after an invasion from what is now Uzbekhistan.
In related news, Twitter censored the video showing a display of Lord Ram and the temple being built in Ayodhya as "potentially sensitive content” while allowing a photo from a protest against the Hindu shrine by an Islamic group with offensive slogans.
Sewhani had tweeted a nine-second video of a display in New York's Times Square.
"I was so proud to see our Ram Mandir and Ramji in Times Square today. Let's celebrate this once in a lifetime event tonight at 7.30 p.m.," he said in a following tweet.
Twitter blanked out the video with the message: "The following media includes potentially sensitive content."
The video display on Times Square had been turned off after being shown for a few hours Aug. 5 morning following protests from Islamic groups and others.
However, Twitter allowed without any cautionary statement a tweet from the Indian American Muslim Council showing their protest in Times Square Aug. 5 even though the image in it contained offensive words.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: In related news, PTI reported that Indian Americans across the country celebrated the foundation stone laying ceremony of the historic Ram Temple in Ayodhya by lighting diyas and taking around a tableau truck displaying digital images of the Ram Temple around Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Various Hindu community groups were also planning to organize virtual events to mark the occasion
“Congratulations to all Indians especially to Hindus, Jains and all who worship Lord Ram on this historic day of the laying the foundation stone for building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," Ajay Jain Bhutoria, a California-based community leader, said, according to the PTI report.
Another Silicon Valley professional, Manik Advani, said he planned to stay up all night to watch the ceremonies online, PTI said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.