A newly formed, Indian American high schooler-led foundation has stepped up and donated over 1,500 masks to various hospitals throughout the U.S.
The Ayuda Foundation was launched amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to provide some assistance for the community, according to a news release.
Led by Meha Gaba, a sophomore at BASIS Independent Silicon Valley in San Jose, Calif., Ayuda Foundation was formed out of necessity to help.
Instead of being busy at school, doing gymnastics and organizing shows for her nonprofit ‘inAtalent’ at senior centers, which Gaba did pre-COVID, she used the extra time to provide much-needed medical equipment to hospitals in need.
“Nurses and doctors didn't have enough PPE gear. That's not fair. Many of them are worried about their own safety as well as their family health but they are doing everything they could to help,” the high schooler said. “We should have enough PPE gear for our COVID frontline soldiers.”
Gaba got her late grandmother's sewing machine out and a couple of YouTube videos later taught herself how to sew a protective mask with two layers of tightly knit cotton fabric and elastic, the release said.
After some testing on sizes and shapes on family members, her first prototype of a handmade cloth mask was ready.
Pretty soon her kitchen table was filled with dozens of masks. Procuring the material at that time was challenging but a fabric store pickup made it possible, the release adds.
A picture of her table with the masks spread like wildfire on her mother’s WhatsApp and Facebook page as friends and acquaintances started texting and leaving messages about how they knew where the masks would best be utilized and how they wanted to be part of the team.
With a few Zoom sessions of teaching others how to sew masks, she contacted some volunteers who also signed up to help, it said.
That was when the Ayuda Foundation was born.
In a few weeks Ayuda has donated 1,500 handmade, reusable cloth masks to hospitals, including Valley Medical Center, Kaiser, Sunrise Hospital, Samaritan Hospital, UMC, Camp Taylor and Nutrition Therapy essentials; senior centers such as Atria and Sunrise Villa; teachers at Basis, Bytes and Notes; essential workers at grocery stores and hotels; and homeless shelters and homeless encampments across the U.S.
Ayuda's volunteer team comprises elementary school kids to moms to grandmas; everybody is helping out.
“It is very heartwarming to see so many people come forward in the community to help in this effort,” she said. "The world needs some time to heal from COVID-19, but we can begin with a small act of kindness.”
Ayuda Foundation so far has donated masks in California, Texas and New York, and recently their efforts went global with the donation of 10,000 disposable masks in 15 cities in Northern India. The team of Robinhood Army volunteers are helping with distribution for this effort, the release said.
Recently, California has been hit hard with fires and the foundation again supported CalFire staff by sending them cards, posters and food baskets as a way to say thank you, the release said.
"I hope our small gestures and efforts can touch a soul and make a difference in the community," the high schooler says.
