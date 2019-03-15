Lottery officials March 4 announced that a South Carolina resident had stepped forward to claim the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from last October — the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in U.S. history — but elected to remain anonymous.
The winning ticket was sold between Oct. 20 and Oct. 23 of last year at the KC Mart convenience store in Simpsonville, a suburb of the South Carolina city of Greenville.
“It’s exciting. Good for me, good for him, her, whoever it is,” said Chirag Patel, Indian American owner of the convenience store. That’s because Patel gets a $50,000 payment for selling the winning ticket — something he wouldn’t have gotten if the prize went unclaimed.
Patel said he’ll use the money to pay for renovations to the store in Simpsonville as well as some of the six other convenience stores he owns. When asked why he thinks the winner took so long to come forward, Patel said: “That’s a lot of money to manage.”
The Gujarat native, the Greenville News reported, has owned convenience stores around Simpsonville for about 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.