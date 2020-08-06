WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI – The Indian government Aug. 6 warned China against attempts to interfere in India's internal affairs after Beijing unsuccessfully initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the government said that this was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India.
"As on previous such occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community. We firmly reject China's interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such unfructuous attempts," the government said.
The government Aug. 5 received a letter of support from the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs which held China responsible for the aggression along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.
Chairman and Ranking Democrat Member Eliot Engel and Ranking Republican Member Michael McCaul, wrote jointly on behalf of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, saying that they wanted to demonstrate the strong bipartisan support for the U.S.-India relationship.
"Members of both parties recognize the impact that a strong U.S.-India partnership will have on the trajectory of the 21st century. As Prime Minister Modi said in February of this year, our ties 'are no longer just another partnership. It is far greater and closer relationship.' This closer relationship is all the more important as India faces aggression from China along your shared border, which is part of the hinese government's consistent pattern of unlawful and belligerent territorial aggression across the Indo-Pacific.
"The United States will remain steadfast in support of India's efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the letter addressed to Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar said.
The U.S.House Committee in its letter also acknowledged the "ongoing serious security and counterterrorism concerns" in Jammu & Kashmir and said that it looks forward to "working with" Indian government to "address these concerns while upholding our shared commitments to the democratic values and freedoms on which our countries' bond was built.”
However, the letter said that it is because of its support for the India-U.S. bilateral relationship that "we note with concern that conditions in Jammu & Kashmir have not normalized one year after India's repeal of Article 370 and the establishment of Jammu & Kashmir as a Union Territory.”
The committee recalled that Prime Minister Modi said earlier this year, "Unity in diversity and unity's vibrancy is the key to a strong relationship between India and America. The committee said that it was looking forward to working with the Indian government to continue to strengthen and advance this vibrant and consequential relationship."
AP adds from the United Nations: The U.N. Security Council discussed disputed Kashmir at Pakistan’s request Aug. 5 for the third time since India’s government decided to end the Muslim-majority region’s semi-autonomy a year ago.
The U.N.’s most powerful body did not take any action or issue a statement after the virtual meeting behind closed doors.
Nonetheless, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said afterward that holding the meeting signified “that Jammu and Kashmir is an international dispute firmly on the agenda of the Security Council and has nullified, yet another time, the Indian self-serving claim that it is an ‘internal matter.’”
Qureshi, in remarks circulated by Pakistan’s U.N. Mission, urged India to reverse its unilateral actions, stop human rights and cease-fire violations, remove restrictions on communications, movement and peaceful assembly and immediately release Kashmir’s leaders.
India’s new U.N. Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti tweeted after the meeting: “Another attempt by Pakistan fails!”
“In today’s meeting of UN Security Council which was closed, informal, not recorded and without any outcome, almost all countries underlined that J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) was bilateral issue & did not deserve time and attention of Council,” he wrote.
