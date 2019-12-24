U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Dec. 13 rolled out new guidelines for determining “good moral character,” a factor used in assessing a legal permanent resident’s eligibility for citizenship.
Currently, the USCIS Policy Manual does not include extensive information on unlawful acts that would prevent an immigrant from obtaining U.S. citizenship, said the agency, adding that it was adding new policy guidelines to the existing manual. Adjudicators in the field are not limited to the unlawful acts laid out in the policy manual and can use additional unlawful acts to bar an immigrant from being able to naturalize.
The regulation addressing “unlawful acts” does not require the applicant to have been charged with or convicted of the offense, stated USCIS, implying that those simply accused of an unlawful act could be ineligible for citizenship.
Naturalization applicants must be able to prove that they have been of good moral character throughout the five years of U.S. residency required before an individual can apply for citizenship. They must continue to be of good moral character until they take the Oath of Allegiance, stated USCIS.
“In the Immigration and Nationality Act, Congress determined that good moral character is a requirement for naturalization,” said USCIS Deputy Director Mark Koumans in a press statement.
“USCIS is committed to faithfully administering our nation’s lawful immigration system, and this update helps to ensure that our agency’s adjudicators make uniform and fair decisions concerning the consideration of unlawful acts on good moral character when determining eligibility for U.S. citizenship,” he said.
The INA does not state the determinants of good moral character.
In a separate policy memo issued Dec. 10, USCIS stated that two or more convictions of driving under the influence of alcohol could determine an individual ineligible for citizenship.
Other examples of unlawful acts detailed in the memo include: jumping bail; bank fraud, which was not clearly defined in the policy memo; conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; and failure to file or pay taxes.
Other offenses include a false claim to U.S. citizenship; falsification of records; forgery; insurance fraud; obstruction of justice; sexual assault; Social Security fraud; unlawful harassment; unlawful registration to vote and unlawful voting.
The loosely-defined “violation of a U.S. embargo” was also included in the list of unlawful acts.
