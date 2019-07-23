The U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement July 17 announced that, pursuant to an investigation by its Homeland Security Investigations New York team, 51-year-old Texas-based bail bondswoman Hema Patel was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for her role in smuggling hundreds of illegal aliens into the United States.
Patel was also ordered to forfeit her Texas residence, two hotels, $7.2 million in bail bonds, $400,000 in cash and 11 gold bars, among other assets, the news release said.
On June 7, 2018, the Indian American pleaded guilty to alien smuggling for financial gain by fraudulently bonding illegal aliens from immigration custody and causing their release into the United States, according to the release.
From April 2015 through October 2016, Patel and her co-conspirators executed a scheme to bring undocumented aliens, primarily from India, into the United States in exchange for “fees” ranging from approximately $28,000 to $60,000 per person.
Patel and her co-conspirators paid middlemen, or “coyotes,” to arrange the logistics of the aliens’ travel, either a northern route through Canada, or a southern route through Mexico, the ICE release said.
When the aliens were stopped and taken into custody by law enforcement officers at the U.S. border, they called Patel. Patel then prepared fraudulent bond documents on their behalf, including documents listing fictitious names and addresses indicating where and with whom the aliens would reside while their cases were pending, said ICE.
These documents and the bail bonds were then filed in United States Immigration Courts, and the aliens were released into the community. Patel used two of her hotels in Texas to temporarily harbor some of the aliens, it said.
On Nov. 17, 2016, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Patel’s Texas residence, seizing thousands of fraudulent alien bonding records.
On Nov. 30, 2017, Patel’s co-defendant Chandresh Kumar Patel (not related) pleaded guilty to smuggling aliens for financial gain for his role in the scheme as an alien trafficker and financial broker.
At the time of his arrest, law enforcement agents recovered $80,000 from his Queens residence. On Oct. 5, 2018, Chandresh Kumar Patel was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, it said.
