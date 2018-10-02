Two men charged in the killing of an Indian American landlord in Illinois, Vasudevareddy Kethireddy, were denied bail by a Cook County, Illinois, judge.
Kethireddy went missing Aug. 4 and then his body turned up in a sewer in the Englewood neighborhood Sept. 28, nearly two months later, according to a Chicago CBSlocal report. Elijah and Tony Green are charged with the murder.
Kethireddy was last seen while he was collecting rent from tenants in the Englewood neighborhood. His body was found near 62nd and May, across the street from property he owned, and near where his car was found on Aug. 7, the report said. The plates had been removed from his car, it said.
Police said the two men strangled Kethireddy, to whom they owed money for rent. Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said they also searched the Internet for ways of disposing of a body in a sewer, according to the report.
At an Oct. 1 bond hearing, prosecutors said Elijah Green sneaked up behind Kethireddy, placed him in a chokehold, and “cut off his ability to breathe until the victim died,” the report said.
Prosecutors also revealed that a witness used Tony Green’s phone to search “how long it takes a body to decompose in sewer water,” it said.
Prosecutors said their motive was robbery. They took more than $1,600 in cash from their landlord, then used his credit cards after killing him.
The landlord’s son said he is stunned and knew the men charged with killing his father.
“These were two brothers that were shaking my hand and giving me hugs, expressing their condolences,” stated Shantan Kethireddy, the victim’s son, according to the report.
