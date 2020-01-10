Bail was set at $1 million Jan. 10 afternoon for a 53-year-old man charged with attempted murder and hate crimes for allegedly attacking a 70-year-old Indian American motel owner on New Year’s Eve, at her Redmond, Oregon motel.
James David Lamb made an appearance in court Jan. 10, but did not enter a plea. He is being held at the Deschutes County, Oregon, Jail. The suspect, who is white, has been charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree; two counts of bias crime in the first degree; one count of assault in the second degree; one count of burglary in the second degree; one count of strangulation; one count of menacing; and one count of criminal mischief in the second degree.
On New Year’s Eve morning at about 5:30 a.m., Lamb, a guest at the Hub Hotel in Redmond, allegedly broke into motel owner Meena Puri’s office. He attacked the elderly woman, made statements regarding her Indian roots and his expressed desire to “rid America of people like her,” according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office, which noted that Lamb acted alone and was unprovoked.
The District Attorney’s office is not releasing additional details about the manner of the attack nor what Lamb allegedly said as hate speech, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel told India-West via his assistant. If Lamb manages to post bail, he will have to surrender his passport and submit to an electronic monitoring device.
A second hearing will be held Feb. 4 to determine whether Lamb can be jailed without the possibility of bail. The suspect will next appear in court Jan. 31 and is expected to enter a plea at that point, according to Hummel.
The victim’s husband, Satish Puri, told India-West that his wife is still in the hospital suffering from a fractured neck and a broken shoulder. Although her fracture is pretty close to a nerve center, Meena Puri managed to escape paralysis, he said, noting that his wife’s neurosurgeons want to keep her in the hospital for an additional three to four weeks to determine whether surgery is necessary or can be performed without incurring additional physical damage.
Neurosurgeons are also considering a halo brace attached to the skull to keep the bones from moving until they heal, Puri said, adding: “My wife will come through, but her life will never be the same again.”
Satish Puri is an IIT Kanpur alumnus and came to the U.S. to do his post-graduate work at U.C. Berkeley. The engineer and his wife bought the Hub Motel 30 years ago as an investment, and — after retiring — have taken on some of the tasks of managing the property.
Puri said that Lamb confronted Meena, asking to make a long-distance phone call. “We are a small place; we don’t have that capacity,” he said.
When Meena Puri told Lamb she was unable to accommodate his request, he became violent, said Puri. “He said he didn’t like foreigners running this country, and decided to take actions of his own,” Puri told India-West.
Puri described his wife as a tiny, 115 lb., woman who was forced to defend herself against a 6’ 2” 205 lb., hefty man who broke a door to get into the office.
Puri said he and his children have been buoyed by the outpouring of support from the Redmond community. “It is a small town, and the people here are very, very friendly,” he said.
The engineer said he feels sympathy for Lamb’s wife and children. “He has his own issues and he will suffer, but his family should not have to experience the trauma we are experiencing now.”
In a press statement issued Jan. 7, Hummel said Oregon’s hate crimes laws were revised last year. Previously, two or more suspects had to be involved in a bias-motivated attack before a hate crime could be charged. Now, a person acting alone can be charged with a hate crime, if he harms another because of the victim’s race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or disability.
“The victim of this unprovoked assault provided heroic testimony to the grand jury from her hospital bed,” said Hummel. “Too many people in Oregon are silenced by intimidation and violence because of how they look, who they love, or to whom they pray.”
“Justice will be delivered in this case. Hate is not tolerated in Deschutes County,” he said.
