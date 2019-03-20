A Bakersfield, Calif., Indian American man, accused of helping his wife murder a baby born to their teenage daughter, was found dead in his home March 7, in an apparent suicide.
Funeral services were held March 14 for Jagsir Singh Dhillon, 48 at the time of his death. His wife, Beant Singh Dhillon, is being held in Kern County Jail without bail on three felony counts of first degree murder, assault of a child resulting in death, and willful cruelty of a child. She was allowed to attend her husband’s funeral under police escort.
According to police and local media reports, the Dhillons’ 15-year-old daughter — who is not being named, as she is underage — managed to hide her pregnancy from her parents. She gave birth to a baby in the bathroom of their Bakersfield home on Nov. 12, 2018.
Beant Dhillon took the baby from her daughter and told her she was putting it up for adoption, according to reports. She then allegedly drowned the newborn and placed the prone body inside a bag in a bucket.
Later that evening, with the help of her husband and their nephew, 23-year-old Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, her daughter's cousin who is believed to be the father of the baby, Beant dug a hole in a flowerbed in the garden and buried the infant there, according to police.
“Dhillon said she drowned the infant to prevent family shame," stated a police report.
Police began their investigation Feb. 26 when the Dhillons’ daughter told one of her teachers that her father had threatened to kill her, and frequently said he would “cut her into pieces” or marry her away, according to court documents.
When police came to the house, they interviewed the girl, who reportedly said her brother had told her that her baby’s body was buried in the backyard. Police searched the yard and found the body.
Jasgir and Beant were arrested and taken into custody. Jasgir was charged with being an accessory to murder and willful cruelty to a child. He was able to bail out, but Beant was held without bail.
Beant — who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her — initially told police that she thought the baby was stillborn. She later admitted to holding the baby face down in a bathtub of water and leaving him there for several minutes, until he stopped moving, according to court documents.
The girl told police she had a sexual encounter with a senior in high school and wore baggy clothes to hide her pregnancy. But Jasgir Dhillon told police he was certain his nephew was the father.
Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann was arrested and released on bail with a tracking device. He managed to remove the tracking device and now remains at large. He is also wanted by immigration authorities.
Meanwhile, Satvir Brar, allegedly a close friend of Jasgir Dhillon, has started a GoFundMe page to raise $250,000 to support the family. Brar noted that Jasgir leaves behind his wife, two children and elderly parents. “Due to unfortunate circumstances surrounding Jagsir's passing, his family is currently in an extremely dire situation. We need to come together as a community and help them during their time of need,” said Brar in his GoFundMe appeal.
Brar noted that members of the Sikh community had come from near and far to attend the funeral. More than 200 people were in attendance.
But on Facebook, community members questioned Brar’s fundraising efforts. “What is this money being used for? Is this money being used for the children? The father is dead, the mother is in jail,” questioned Ranbir Kaur, noting that the children have been taken into Child Protective Services custody.
