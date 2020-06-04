Dr. Ravi Patel, founder of the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center in Bakersfield, Calif., was named May 27 as the recipient of the John Brock Community Service Award, one of Kern County's most prestigious honors.
Each year, the award is bestowed upon a community leader who has demonstrated a lifetime of exceptional service in betterment of Bakersfield and Kern County, organizers said in a news release. The award's namesake — John Brock, Sr. — was a local business icon who led Brock's department store before its sale to Gottschalks in the late 1980s.
The Indian American physician told Bakersfield.com that he is honored to be included among the award's 33 recipients, a list that reads like a who's who of Kern County leaders, including business leader Keith Brice, the late farmer and philanthropist Jimmie Icardo, and many others.
Giving back to one's community, Patel said, is essential in moving forward together.
"There's an old saying in Hinduism that, roughly translated, means, 'The whole world is my family,'" he said, adding that it was central to the direction his life has taken.
Since its founding in 1987, the cancer center has treated a large number of patients, more than 215,000.
Patel immigrated to the U.S. with his wife, Naina, to complete his medical training. He moved to Bakersfield in 1985 and subsequently founded CBCC with a group of young physicians. Patel has guided the growth of CBCC from a 1200-square-foot office with one employee, to an 80,000-square-foot campus employing more than 250 people, noted the release. His focus on research and clinical studies has done much to further progress in treatments.
Beyond his success in business, Patel has been involved in charities for local cancer patients, including establishing the CBCC Foundation for Community Wellness and the Kern County Cancer Fund, which helps pay for the treatment of local cancer patients who lack insurance or sufficient coverage.
Additionally, the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation provides philanthropic services that fall outside the sphere of cancer care, the news release said. With the goal of increasing global well-being, the foundation has engaged in various projects from helping build the Veterans Village, a community to house homeless veterans, to providing clean water and sanitation to villages in India.
