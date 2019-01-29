An Indian American resident of Baltimore, Maryland, who is believed to have stabbed his wife to death Jan. 11, turned himself in two days later to Syracuse, New York police.
Amit Kumar, 39, will be charged with 1st degree murder in the death of Ankita Verma, who was found deceased in the couple’s home in Southeast Baltimore. He is being held in custody, without bail, at the Onondaga County Jail in upstate New York. Kumar will be extradited back to Baltimore for his arraignment.
On. Jan. 11, Baltimore police put out an alert for the suspect, noting: “Amit Kumar is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you encounter Kumar, approach with caution.”
Kumar was also wanted on an unrelated felony theft warrant.
No motive has yet been listed for the slaying. Verma’s still-active Facebook profile features several photos of a happy-looking couple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.