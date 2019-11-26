A young Baltimore man was sentenced Nov. 13 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 murder of Indian American gas station attendant Aditya ‘Sunny’ Anand.
A York County, Pennsylvania jury deliberated for just 90 minutes before handing down the guilty verdict. Judge Harry Ness pronounced the mandatory life sentence on Mark Anthony Ellis, 31, who was convicted of first degree murder and attempted robbery.
Earlier this year, a jury deadlocked on the case and a mistrial was declared.
According to police and media reports, in the early morning hours of Oct. 17, 2017, Ellis reportedly entered the Exxon Mart where Anand, 44 at the time of his death, was working. Surveillance video shows a man entering the store, and speaking to the Indian American worker, who quickly put two boxes of Newport 100s on the counter and began to ring them up.
The suspect pulled out his weapon and fired a warning shot. As Anand attempted to escape, the suspect fired a second shot. Police arriving at the scene found Anand dead from a single gunshot wound.
The earlier three-day trial in January featured two of Ellis’s ex-girlfriends, who identified him as the man in surveillance video footage. His live-in girlfriend Jessica Soder testified that Ellis had told her he was going out to get cigarettes. He later threw away Soder’s mother’s .38 caliber weapon, along with the jacket and sneakers he was wearing, she said.
Police later found a Crown Royal bag full of bullets hidden in the home of Ellis' other girlfriend, who was pregnant with his child at the time, reported the York Dispatch.
But a forensic expert in the trial last January testified that the bullets found in the whiskey bag could not conclusively be matched to the two bullets at the scene of the crime.
Ellis’ defense attorney argued that the surveillance video shows a man leaning on the cashier’s counter, but neither the suspect’s fingerprints nor his DNA were found on the counter.
(See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2pBPfL8)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.