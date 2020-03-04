An Indian American man from Baltimore, Maryland, Feb. 21 was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 fatal stabbing of his wife.
Amit Kumar, 40, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, stabbed his wife, Ankita Verma, 29, 55 times in the bedroom of their apartment on Holabird Avenue during a Jan. 11, 2019, struggle, media reports said.
Kumar then fled to Washington, D.C., and New York and was believed to have been trying to flee to Canada, before turning himself in to police in Syracuse, New York, Jan. 13, 2019 (see India-West report here: https://bit.ly/37Srvm8).
Kumar’s intent, according to reports, was to ultimately hide out in Canada, but decided against that when he saw his wanted poster on television.
At the time of the crime, he told police his wife’s injuries – all 55 wounds – were self-inflicted, some of which reached the bone.
The crime scene, however, indicated several signs that a struggle ensued inside of the apartment.
The bedroom door was broken off its hinges and a significant amount of the victim’s blood was found on both sides of the bedroom door, on the legs of a stool and on the handle of a suitcase, reports said.
It was later confirmed that during the course of the stabbing, the wife attempted to escape by locking Kumar out of the bedroom by holding the door shut and attempted to shield herself using a stool and suitcase, reports said.
Detectives later traveled to Syracuse and interviewed Kumar, who admitted that he and his wife were the only people at home during the time of the murder.
Kumar was also wanted on an unrelated felony theft warrant.
