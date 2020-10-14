The National Book Foundation recently announced the finalists for its 2020 National Book Awards, with Bangladeshi American Rumaan Alam among those named.
Alam was named a finalist for Fiction for his book, “Leave the World Behind,” published by Ecco/HarperCollins Publishers.
Alam is the author of the novels Rich and Pretty, That Kind of Mother, and Leave the World Behind. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, New York Magazine, The New Yorker, New York Review of Books, Bookforum, and The New Republic, where he is a contributing editor. He studied writing at Oberlin College and lives in New York with his family.
A total of 25 finalists were named, the foundation announced in an October newsletter.
The finalists for the 2020 National Book Awards for Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Translated Literature, and Young People’s Literature were announced with the Washington Post online.
The five finalists in each category were selected by a distinguished panel of literary experts, and were advanced from the longlists announced in September, the release said.
Publishers submitted a total of 1,692 books for this year’s National Book Awards: 388 in Fiction, 609 in Nonfiction, 254 in Poetry, 130 in Translated Literature, and 311 in Young People’s Literature. Judges’ decisions are made independently of the National Book Foundation staff and Board of Directors; deliberations are strictly confidential.
The winners will be announced Nov. 18 at the 71st National Book Awards ceremony, which will be held exclusively online.
