Following a nearly month-long trial, a jury at the Santa Clara County, Calif., Hall of Justice found Oct. 25 that 24-year-old Hasib bin Golamrabbi was guilty of the 2016 murder of his parents at their home in the Evergreen district of San Jose.
Golamrabbi will be sentenced Nov. 16. He faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Since his arrest on April 28, 2016, he has been held without bail at the Santa Clara county jail. The Mercury News reported that Golamrabbi showed no emotion as the verdict was read out.
Golamrabbi represented himself during the trial, and attempted to blame his younger brother Omar, 17, for the slaying of his parents. After his arrest in 2016, Golamrabbi also told police that strangers had come into his home and forced him to kill his parents.
Hasib killed his parents April 23 and then fled the scene with Omar to attend an anime cartoon convention. The dead couple were found by relatives who had been trying to reach them for several days.
Both Omar and Hasib were arrested after their parents were found. Omar told police that his brother had told him to go back to the garage – where the bodies were found – to ensure that blood was not seeping out. Omar was held at juvenile hall; the charges against him were later dropped when prosecutors found they had insufficient evidence to charge him, and that he was most likely just a witness to the gruesome scene. He was then released to Child Protective Services. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Pv4jFx)
During the trial, Hasib Golamrabbi characterized his brother as a psychopath and said that he was responsible for the deaths of their parents. Hasib told jurors that Omar had coerced him into confessing, though Omar had actually done the slayings.
Initial evidence noted that Hasib had a history of mental illness. After his arrest, a family friend, Mahmood Ghani, told India-West that Hasib was noticeably anti-social and largely on the sidelines at social gatherings. Ghani noted that the deceased Golam Rabbi was fond of hunting and kept guns at home.
After the verdict was read out, Golamrabbi, clad in a charcoal-colored suit, initially said “Not at the moment” when asked by Judge Vanessa Zecher if he had anything to say after the verdicts were read, as reported by The Mercury News.
But after the jury left the courtroom, he asked procedural questions about what will happen at the Nov. 16 sentencing hearing, including prodding about how he might get the jury’s verdict set aside.
Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Alaleh Kianerci said after the verdict was read out: “We’re satisfied that justice has been done in this case. But a couple is dead, one son was orphaned, and another was convicted of killing them. There are no winners here.”
