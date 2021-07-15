Bangladeshi American Mary Jobaida announced her second bid for the New York state Assembly July 1, pledging to run on a platform that addresses climate change, inequities in housing and income, and racial justice, based on her work with underserved populations.
“I am a first generation immigrant, public school parent, public transit commuter, community advocate and healthcare worker. I am also a tired resident who has seen the struggles of the residents with poor quality of life and massive displacement of low and working class people in this district,” said the candidate in her Ballotpedia statement.
“I am tired of the lack of democratic representation and I am running for office to bring back democracy and true representation back. I will work to create an inclusive state that will value racial justice, equity and inclusion,” she said.
Jobaida, who describes herself as a lifelong progressive activist and a working mother of three children, is running unopposed at the moment, for the District 37 seat, which represents the neighborhoods of Sunnyside, Ridgewood, Long Island City, Queensbridge, Ravenswood, Woodside, Maspeth, Dutch Kills, Blissville and parts of Astoria. If elected, she would be the third South Asian American to serve in the New York state Assembly, following Jennifer Rajkumar and Zohran Mamdani, who won their seats in 2020.
Incumbent Catherine Nolan, a fellow Democrat who was first elected to the seat in 1984, will likely not seek another term, sources told the Astoria Post. The 63-year-old Nolan disclosed this past February that she was recovering from cancer surgery.
Jobaida first challenged Nolan in 2020 and in the June Democratic primary that year, took almost 37 percent of the vote, to Nolan’s 48 percent. In her first Assembly bid, Jobaida earned the endorsements of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney, both Democrats, among an array of progressive candidates and organizations.
Jobaida, who was born and raised in a rural village in Bangladesh, moved to New York in 2001. She was the founding program manager of Time Television, the first Bangladeshi HD television channel in New York, and also worked as an outreach specialist at Urban Health Plan, a network of health centers. Jobaida has also taught English at the New York Public Library, and currently works as a constituent services representative in the office of New York state Senator Jessica Ramos.
She volunteered with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in 2020.
Jobaida said she wants to advance her progressive agenda by increasing voter turnout and decreasing the impact of special interest groups. She supports transformative criminal justice reform, high quality public education for every child regardless of zip code, true affordable housing, and investing in climate friendly green projects.
District 37 suffers from a lack of affordable housing, pollution from the Ravenswood power plant in Long Island City, and inadequate community resources. “While many new buildings have empty apartments in Western Queens, our families are becoming homeless because they cannot afford those apartments,” said the candidate.
“People in (New York City) public housing are disproportionately suffering from respiratory diseases. Schools and transportation are insufficient and overcrowded, said Jobaida. The community is facing high levels of unemployment, and a deficit of resources in healthcare and education, she said, adding also the need for police reform and social justice for communities of color.
“All of these problems are related to the absence of real representation, and lack of democracy,” said Jobaida. “We deserve a New York state government that works for all of us, that fights so we can all thrive and succeed.”
