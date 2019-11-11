Bangladeshi American mother Salma Sikandar of New Haven, Connecticut, was granted asylum Nov. 4. Sikandar has lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years and has a U.S. citizen son, but was nonetheless ordered deported last year, despite having no criminal history. She is seen here with her son Samir Mahmud, who fought tirelessly for his mother to remain in the U.S. (Democracy Now video screen grab)