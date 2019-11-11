A Bangladeshi American mother, who was ordered deported a year ago despite having lived in the U.S. for 20 years and raising a U.S. citizen son, was granted asylum Nov. 4.
Salma Sikandar, of New Haven, Connecticut, came to the U.S. on a tourist visa in 1999. She and her husband Anwar Mahmud, a political refugee from Bangladesh, met in New York and married soon after. They have a son, Samir Mahmud, who was born in the U.S. and is a sophomore at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. Sikandar works at a local McDonalds restaurant, where her husband is the manager.
In June of 2018, Sikandar was ordered deported, despite no criminal history, her length of stay in the U.S., and her American-born son. She was told she must leave the country by August 2018.
The local community, headed up by Anwar and Samir Mahmud, then began a series of protests to allow Sikandar to remain in the U.S. Anwar led a 43-hour hunger strike in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Hartford, Connecticut. Several hundred people showed up to support the nine hunger strikers, and more than 43,000 people signed a petition.
Several prominent politicians also showed up at the hunger strike, including Hartford, Connecticut Mayor Luke Bronin, Dannel Malloy, who was then the governor of Connecticut; Sen. Rich Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut; and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who called ICE and asked for a stay of deportation.
The request was initially denied but then granted for one year, allowing Sikandar time to make her case.
“My mom just had tears of joy, and she started crying. And my dad just started crying like a baby. I’ve never seen him cry like that,” Samir Mahmud told the news site Democracy Now last year, after the stay was granted.
“I thank ICE for looking at my mother, looking at us and not deporting my mother, who deserves to be in this country with me,” he said.
Sikandar’s case was heard in July by the Board of Immigration Appeals. Her situation continued to remain precarious until this week, when the family learned online that she had been granted asylum. After one year, she will be able to apply for a green card.
Samir Mahmud told Connecticut Public Radio that the news was astonishing. “She couldn’t believe it: she thought it was a practical joke, because it’s been 21-plus years,” he said. “She started crying immediately, which got me to start crying.”
“They’re going to start fighting for others who are in the same boat as us,” he said. “I guess I can take a deep breath and finally relax and actually focus on what I’m trying to achieve in my life, and help my parents achieve what they want to accomplish,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.